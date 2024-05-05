Africa

Death toll from Kenya floods rises to 228

By Duncan Miriri and Humphrey Malalo - 05 May 2024
Residents wade through flood waters as they recover their belongings in Nairobi, Kenya, April 24 2024.
Residents wade through flood waters as they recover their belongings in Nairobi, Kenya, April 24 2024.
Image: Monicah Mwangi/Reuters

The number of people killed by flooding and other impacts of the heavy rains battering Kenya has risen to 228, the interior ministry said on Sunday.

The torrential rains that have caused widespread flooding and landslides across the country in recent weeks are forecast to worsen in May.

In a statement, the ministry said further flooding was “expected in low lying areas, riparian areas and urban areas while landslides/mudslides may occur in areas with steep slopes, escarpments and ravines.”

The deluges have destroyed homes, roads, bridges and other infrastructure across East Africa's largest economy.

At least 164 people have been injured by the adverse weather, while 212,630 have been displaced, the ministry said.

Reuters 

