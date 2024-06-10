Africa

Aircraft carrying Malawi vice-president missing, presidency says

By Reuters - 10 June 2024
Malawi's Vice-President Saulos Klaus Chilima.
Malawi's Vice-President Saulos Klaus Chilima.
Image: Reuters TV

An aircraft carrying Malawi's Vice-President Saulos Klaus Chilima and nine others has gone missing, Malawi's presidency said on Monday.

"All efforts by aviation authorities to make contact with the Aircraft since it went off the radar have failed thus far," Malawi's office of the president and cabinet said in a statement.

Chilima, 51, was aboard a Malawi Defence Force aircraft that left the capital Lilongwe at 9.17am (0717 GMT), it said, adding that search and rescue operations were ongoing.

The aircraft had been scheduled to land at Mzuzu International Airport at 10.02am, according to the statement.

Reuters

6,000-foot fall, passengers fly into overhead cabins on Singapore Airlines flight hit by turbulence

After 11 hours of flying time from take-off in London, the aircraft sharply dropped from an altitude of about 37,000 feet to 31,000 feet within five ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Cyril Ramaphosa casts his #Elections2024 vote, says there is 'no doubt of ANC ...