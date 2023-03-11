Another factor contributing to the growth of the luxury property market in Dubai is the city's status as a global hub for business and tourism.
As one of the world's busiest airports, Dubai International Airport, and an important centre for trade and commerce, Dubai attracts a steady stream of high-profile investors and businesspeople. The city is also home to a growing number of world-class events, including the Dubai Shopping Festival and the Dubai World Cup, which draw millions of visitors each year.
According to Angelos Kazantzas, managing partner at Paragon Properties, Dubai's luxury property market is particularly attractive to overseas investors because of its high potential for growth and strong rental yields.
“Dubai's luxury property market offers a unique blend of stability and growth, making it an ideal destination for investors looking to diversify their portfolios,” he said.
“The city's rental yields are among the highest in the world, and with the continued development of new projects, we expect this trend to continue.”
Kazantzas also noted that the growth of the luxury property market in Dubai is creating new opportunities for real estate professionals, particularly expats.
“Dubai is home to some of the most exciting and innovative real estate projects in the world, and as a result, there is a growing demand for talented professionals with experience in the luxury property market,” he said.
“We expect to see continued growth in this sector, which will create a range of exciting career opportunities for expats looking to work in Dubai.”
Despite the rapid growth of the luxury property market in Dubai, some experts have expressed concerns about the sustainability of this trend. One issue is the potential oversupply of luxury properties, which could drive down prices and affect rental yields.
Explosive growth of Dubai's luxury property market attracts investors and expats
Image: GETTY IMAGES/RUSTAM AZMI
With its stunning architecture, world-class amenities, and tax-friendly policies, Dubai has become an attractive destination for high-net-worth individuals and investors from around the world and has emerged as one of the most prominent players in the global luxury property market.
The latest data from DXB Interact’s January Dubai Real Estate Market Overview confirms this trend, revealing that sales volumes in the luxury property market were up 70% while villa prices in January 2023 were up 34.9% compared to the previous year.
The growth of Dubai's luxury property market is fuelled by a combination of factors. One of the most important drivers is the government's pro-business policies and initiatives, which have created a favourable investment climate for both local and foreign investors. Dubai's tax-free environment, coupled with its robust infrastructure and excellent quality of life, make it a particularly attractive destination for high-net-worth individuals and their families.
Additionally, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global economy has raised questions about the future of the luxury property market in Dubai and other cities around the world.
The growth of the luxury property market in Dubai shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.
With its favourable investment climate, excellent quality of life, and strong rental yields, Dubai is likely to remain a top destination for high-net-worth individuals and investors from around the world.
As Kazantzas notes, “Dubai's luxury property market presents a range of exciting opportunities for investors and professionals alike, and we expect to see continued growth and innovation in this sector in the years to come.” — DDC
