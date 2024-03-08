Capitec sees a reduction in bad debt
The bank said tighter credit criteria meant lower bad debt in the second-half compared to the first
Capitec has issued a voluntary trading statement that shows headline earnings per share (HEPS) will increase 14%-16% for its year to end-February, as it saw a reduction in bad debt. ..
