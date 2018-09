In Memory

SCHREIBER QUINTON (BUCK)

23.10.89 – 9.9.2006

Our precious son and brother they say there is a reason. They say time will heal.

But neither time nor reason will change the way we feel.

For no one knows the heartache that lies behind our smiles. Your memories deep within our hearts will forever remain until we meet again.

Longed for and loved so much

Mom, Dad, Kerry, Samantha and family.