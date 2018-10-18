Classifieds

OCTOBER MANIA 2013 Ford Fiesta

OCTOBER
MANIA

2013
Ford Fiesta

1.0 Eco boost
Trend Blue

Mileage: 61 000 Km

R 140 000

Call Sipho
082 320 3262

