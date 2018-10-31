Classifieds

CONDOLENCES: COETZEE ABRAHAM (Venske)

31 October 2018

COETZEE ABRAHAM (Venske)

Loving brother of (Doreen) Theo, uncle of Kevin and Deryn.

Till we meet R.I.P.

