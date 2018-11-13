Classifieds

Death Notice: LITTLEFORD DENIS.

13 November 2018

LITTLEFORD DENIS.

Passed away in Melbourne Australia on Saturday, 10 November 2018.

Will be sadly missed by his family in S.A. Gone, but will not be forgotten. R.I.P.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

DA councillors walk out of meeting on festive funds
WATCH | Top lawyer and friend kidnapped in Centurion
X