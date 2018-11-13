Sign in
Register
Sign in
Register
News
Business
City
Opinion
School News
State Capture
Politics
Videos
Lifestyle
Arts Festival
Daily Life
Dispatch Adventure
Entertainment
Motoring
Sport
Boxing Mecca
Local Heroes
Classifieds
Classifieds
Death Notice: LITTLEFORD DENIS.
13 November 2018
LITTLEFORD DENIS.
Passed away in Melbourne Australia on Saturday, 10 November 2018.
Will be sadly missed by his family in S.A. Gone, but will not be forgotten. R.I.P.
Please sign in or register to comment.
REGISTER
SIGN IN
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Trending Now
CARAVAN
Classifieds
Death Notice: THOMPSON KEN
Classifieds
Death Notice: THOMPSON KEN
Classifieds
BOERBOEL PUPPIES
Classifieds
Glen Eden
Classifieds
Latest Videos
DA councillors walk out of meeting on festive funds
WATCH | Top lawyer and friend kidnapped in Centurion
X
Please sign in or register to comment.