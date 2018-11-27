Classifieds

CONDOLENCES: SCHEEPERS PIERRE

27 November 2018

SCHEEPERS Pierre

Condolences to the Scheepers family on the passing of Pierre.

From: Staff and Management at Technipaint Border (Pty) Ltd

