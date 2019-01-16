Classifieds

OFFICE TO LET

16 January 2019

OFFICE TO LET

125 square meter Beacon Bay industrial Area
Rent R65 per square meter

Contact Flavio
Office 043 748 2366/
Italo 082 903 1560.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Fuel price hike sparks protests in Zimbabwe
‘I am a good teacher!’ - Elana Barkhuizen speaks out after her suspension
X