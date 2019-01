THE MEMORIAL SERVICE FOR THE LATE CHRISTINA FLANAGAN (TOOKIE)

Will be held at the Komga Country Club on Saturday 26/1/19 at 2 p.m. No floral donations by request, if so desired donations may be sent to Amatola Haven

P.O. Box 222 Stutterheim 4930.

FRIENDS KINDLY ACCEPT THIS INTIMATION. C.J. SCHOLES & SON TEL: 043 683 2981.