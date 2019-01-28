Abantu

STAFFING SOLUTIONS



Tel: 043-721 2299

8 Suffolk Road, Berea,

East London

www.abantustaffingsolutions.co.za

ENGINEER

Expanding Automotive Plant looking for Engineers with plastic injection / blow moulding experience. Minimum 5 years’ working experience along with Engineering qualification. Email CV: robyn.kelly@abantusolutions.co.za

SOFTWARE DEVELOPER

Exciting opportunity in growing East London company with national footprint. Degree / BTech in IT / Computer Science / Software Development, with 3+ years’ relevant experience essential. Strong development experience (C#, ASP.NET), SQL and OO Programming essential. Email CV to zola@abantusolutions.co.za

PRODUCTION TEAM LEADER

Production Team Leader-(3 shift system)

Injection MouldingX1

Door Panel ManufacturingX1

International automotive company seeks production team leader with the three years automotive experience, matric qualification coupled with three years tertiary studies. Email CV to bukeka@abantusolutions.co.za

BOOKKEEPER

Opportunity within respected Accounting Firm for a Bookkeeper with 3+ years’ full-function experience: processing up to Financial Statements, statutory returns, SARS queries, VAT, payroll. Relevant tertiary essential.

Email CV to:

carmen@abantusolutions.co.za

