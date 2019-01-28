Abantu STAFFING SOLUTIONS
Abantu
STAFFING SOLUTIONS
Tel: 043-721 2299
8 Suffolk Road, Berea,
East London
www.abantustaffingsolutions.co.za
ENGINEER
Expanding Automotive Plant looking for Engineers with plastic injection / blow moulding experience. Minimum 5 years’ working experience along with Engineering qualification. Email CV: robyn.kelly@abantusolutions.co.za
SOFTWARE DEVELOPER
Exciting opportunity in growing East London company with national footprint. Degree / BTech in IT / Computer Science / Software Development, with 3+ years’ relevant experience essential. Strong development experience (C#, ASP.NET), SQL and OO Programming essential. Email CV to zola@abantusolutions.co.za
PRODUCTION TEAM LEADER
Production Team Leader-(3 shift system)
Injection MouldingX1
Door Panel ManufacturingX1
International automotive company seeks production team leader with the three years automotive experience, matric qualification coupled with three years tertiary studies. Email CV to bukeka@abantusolutions.co.za
BOOKKEEPER
Opportunity within respected Accounting Firm for a Bookkeeper with 3+ years’ full-function experience: processing up to Financial Statements, statutory returns, SARS queries, VAT, payroll. Relevant tertiary essential.