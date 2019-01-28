WATCH LIVE | 'Hush money' and bombshells: Angelo Agrizzi testifies at state capture inquiry

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi will continue his testimony before the state capture commission on Monday.

Over the past two weeks, Agrizzi has alleged that high-level government and ANC officials were involved in corrupt deals with Bosasa.

These included allegedly helping Bosasa and its companies secure more than R10bn worth of government tenders.

The Sunday Times reported at the weekend that the Watson family was prepared to do anything to keep Agrizzi quiet, including offering him an R80m hush fund.

An e-mail to Agrizzi from Bosasa lawyer Brian Biebuyck in September 2018 contained a proposed agreement revealing an elaborate web to make the payments appear legitimate.