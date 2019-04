André Fanie Swartz : WORDS of appreciation.

The family of André Fanie Swartz. Herewith, express their appreciation and gratitude, for the support and prayers during their time of bereavement.

We would like to thank everyone, that came from near and far, to attend the funeral, and all the kind messages and flowers received.

Thank you for the role each one of you played in his life and ours.

A special thank-you to, Pastors HP, Muriel the M.O.T.H.S and Richter’s also the ladies of St Crucis German Lutheran Church. God Bless you all.