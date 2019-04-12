Classifieds

Death: SELLERS, ROY ALAN

12 April 2019

SELLERS: ROY ALAN

Passed away on 11.04.2019 in his 65th year.

Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his loving wife Maureen, Children Wesley, Tammy, Paige, Lucille & Michelle, Grandchildren Rylan, Peyton & Braxton.

