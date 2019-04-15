Classifieds

CHEV Corsa 1.4 + a/con + canopy,

15 April 2019

CHEV Corsa 1.4 + a/con + canopy,

only R89,995.

Low kilos.

Finance no problem.

Phone Louis Pike
on 082 934 6721

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Milk tart rissois
Mmusi Maimane tells President Cyril Ramaphosa he's chickening out of debate
X