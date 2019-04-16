Classifieds

In Memoriam: NTINTILI, ZOLA SIMON & YONDELA

16 April 2019
classifieds
ZOLA SIMON NTINTILI & YONDELA NTINTILI 17 aPRIL 2019 classifieds

ZOLA SIMON NTINTILI & YONDELA NTINTILI

born 12-09-1959    &  born 26-07-1994.

May your wonderful souls rest in peace gone but not forgotten

From Mphokazi and Sibabalwe Ntintili

