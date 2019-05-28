Classifieds

2013 Toyota Fortuner 2.5 D-4D 177,000km very neat

28 May 2019

2013 Toyota Fortuner 2.5 D-4D  177,000km  very neat R219,995.

Tel Alex 074 796 7502 /
043 741 3019.

Finance arranged.

