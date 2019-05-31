Classifieds

Deaths:- WINN WENDY ALI-SON.

31 May 2019

WINN WENDY ALI-SON.

Passed away on the 31/05/2019 after a long illness with cancer. Gone but not forgotten.

Sadly missed. Grahame, Alta, Shereen, Francois, Liezel, Robyn, Max & grandchildren.

