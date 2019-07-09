Classifieds

09 July 2019

2018/17/16 “BAKKIES “ Ford Ranger + Isuzu + Toyota + Nissan choice of 8. Deposits from only R4000.00

Phone Jean Davies
043 7411 138 or
073 7422 148.

