MACDONALD ST. JOHN

Farewell St John our dear brother-in-law "In the evening of my life I shall look to the sunset. At a moment in my life when the night is due and the question I shall answer when asked, Was I brave and strong and true? Did I fill the world with love my whole life through?" We can all say without a shadow of a doubt, the answer would be a resounding "Yes! Rest in Peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with Patricia and all the Macdonald clan at this sad time.

Glen & Gaynor Hogg, Graham Hogg, Brian & Jean & Family, Dalene Hogg, Dennis & Beryl Hogg & Family, Rose-mary & Pieter Crous & Family, Peter and Meg Napier and Family.