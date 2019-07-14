The day we have all been waiting for: Zuma appears before state capture inquiry

Former president Jacob Zuma will appear for the first time before the commission of inquiry into state capture on Monday - and he has a lot to answer for.

Though he denies involvement in state capture, Zuma has been implicated directly by a number of key witnesses who have already appeared before the commission.

In anticipation of his appearance, security has been ramped up as both his supporters and detractors are expected to stage demonstrations outside the venue in Parktown. Roads surrounding the venue are likely to be closed off, vehicles entering the area searched, and only a limited amount of people will be allowed into the public gallery at the commission.

The former president stands accused of having abused his executive powers by making decisions that allowed for various government departments and state institutions to be repurposed and looted over his nine years in office.