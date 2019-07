SOHCO AMALINDA Housing complex

2 bedroom units available rent R3870.00 pm plus fire and refuse (R254.00 +54.00 + water actuals) Tenant to pay for prepaid electricity.

3 Bedroom units available rent R4700pm plus Fire and Refuse (R254.00 + 54.00 + water actuals) Tenant to pay for prepaid electricity.

Gross Income to qualify R10500 to R25000 per month.

All applicants must be South African citizen.

Contact Viwe/Zane 043 741 3735 /

043 741 4105.

FIRST COME FIRST SERVE BASIS.