PHOTO GALLERY: This week's top shots

Valentines may have come and gone but love is still very much in the air. This past weekend saw the month of love play host to the first Hemingways Mall Bridal Fair, where couples-to-be had the opportunity to sample and engage with a host of service providers for everything from cakes, menu designs, venues, dresses, décor, photography to flowers and more.

The two-day event is set to become an annual feature in East London and included a fashion show where designers got to display their work. Dispatch photographer MARK ANDREWS visited the fair.