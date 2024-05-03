Motoring

These were South Africa’s top-selling cars in April

By Denis Droppa - 03 May 2024
The Toyota Hilux (left) and Ford Ranger were the two best sellers in April.
Image: Denis Droppa

New vehicle sales in South Africa reached 38,172 units in April, a 2.2% increase over the same month last year.

Despite the increase, the cumulative sales for the year-to-date is still lagging behind 2023. For the four months to end-April the industry sold 168,970 vehicles, compared with 175,928 vehicles in the same period last year.

While Toyota remained top of the pops in April with 8,541 sales, the month was notable for being the first time Volkswagen was knocked off its number two perch by Suzuki, which sold 4,891 cars compared with VW’s 4,758. The performance was largely driven by the Suzuki Swift which sold 1,725 units to make it the country’s second best selling passenger car behind the VW Polo Vivo (1,766).

Sales last month dropped considerably in the light commercial vehicle market, partly because of the discontinuation of the popular Nissan NP200 half-tonne bakkie (which still sold 258 run-out units last month). The Toyota Hilux remained the best selling bakkie and most popular vehicle overall, narrowly beating the second placed Ford Ranger.

Top 30 sellers — April 2024

 

  1. Toyota Hilux — 2,094
  2. Ford Ranger — 2,073
  3. VW Polo Vivo — 1,766
  4. Suzuki Swift — 1,725
  5. Toyota Corolla Cross — 1,573
  6. Isuzu D-Max — 1,202
  7. Toyota Starlet — 1,148
  8. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro — 976
  9. Nissan Magnite — 849
  10. Hyundai Grand i10 — 825
  11. VW Polo — 822
  12. Suzuki Baleno — 659
  13. Haval Jolion — 620
  14. Toyota Fortuner — 616
  15. Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up — 604
  16. Toyota Hi-Ace — 552
  17. Toyota Vitz — 529
  18. Renault Triber — 477
  19. Hyundai i20 — 469
  20. Chery Tiggo 7 Pro — 440
  21. VW T-Cross — 439
  22. Renault Kiger — 417
  23. Toyota Land Cruiser pick up — 385
  24. VW Amarok — 376
  25. GWM P-Series — 368
  26. Haval H6 — 368
  27. Renault Kwid — 359
  28. Toyota Urban Cruiser — 349
  29. Suzuki Grand Vitara — 348
  30. Suzuki S-Presso — 335
