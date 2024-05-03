Lifestyle

WEEKENDER | Gold star for author Kara Schultz

EL-born writer knocked for six by recognition for her fantasy novel from prestigious New York-based Kirkus Reviews

Premium
By MADELEINE CHAPUT - 03 May 2024

Publishing her first book in March 2024, East London-born former English teacher, academic and now author Kara Schultz, 35, couldn’t be happier with her novel’s recent success...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

‘Bring back Arthur Zwane to finish the season,’ says Chiefs legend Fani Madida: ...
S-PRESSO | "KICK START YOUR LIFE" | Suzuki