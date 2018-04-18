Pastor’s book looks closely at art of worship

EAST London pastor, music producer and founding leader of the award-nominated gospel group STAND, Gugu Mbuku, has released his first book, Psalm Life: When the Heart Meets the Art.

The book gives insight into the art of worship, the life and conduct of the worship leader and how praise and worship relate to one other.

Mbuku has been in the music ministry for almost 30 years now and has served in various churches. He is the lead pastor at the Word and Worship Life Centre.

Speaking with the Daily Dispatch this week, Mbuku said the idea to pen the book was first laid on his heart 10 years ago.

“In 2007, I hosted the Worship Closet conference here in East London and that’s when I got the concept of the book.

“I continued doing the conference every year, and everything I was teaching on became a chapter in the book,” he said.

However, he added, writing the book started only four years ago.

“It has been a stop-start journey. I thought it would be easy but it’s not,” he said.

Over the years, Mbuku has been invited to various parts of the country to speak on the subject of worship.

Mbuku said the church needed to understand that worship did not start when the worship team went on the stage on Sundays.

“Worship is a lifestyle. It is a continuous thing, you are constantly worshipping God for who he has shown himself to be in your life. When the Bible talks about worship, it doesn’t talk about music. The first time we hear about worship in the Bible is when Abraham had to take his son up to the mountain as an offering.

“Worship is about giving the best of your prized possessions to God. What more do we posses than our lives?

“We need to sacrifice and put our lives before the altar,” he said.

Mbuku said his mind was on seeing the church not depending on music to worship but getting the full extent of worship through the way people led their lives.

“If you sing that God is great you need to have experienced his greatness in your life.

“We need to live what we sing, and that way we will see the power of worship manifesting in our lives,” he said.

Mbuku’s book is available on Amazon, but people can also contact him on 081-765-5614 to order a copy. —