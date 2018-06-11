Abomama is Mzansi's version of the Fantastic Four & it keeps getting lit!

There's a few things better than having a squad that has your back at all times and Abomama Bomthandazo are fast becoming Twitter's favourite TV squad. In addition to the constant drama that surrounds them because of Bonanza's money‚ the four women each have their own set of problems that make for entertaining TV.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.