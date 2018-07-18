Future is bright for baby girl born on Madiba's birthday

Nokuthula Damba is convinced that the birth of her baby girl on late former statesman Nelson Mandela’s 100th birthday will secure the little one a "bright future".

Damba‚ from Mount Fletcher in the Eastern Cape‚ was one of the first mothers to deliver her baby at the Midlands Medical Centre private hospital in Pietermaritzburg on Wednedsay.

Hospital spokesman Kavith Harrilall said Damba chose to have her baby in Pietermaritzburg because she wanted to be close to family. "She was one of the first mothers to deliver her baby at our new Caesar theatre."

Damba named her 2.8kg baby Lisakhanya‚ which means “bright future”.

“I’m exhausted and excited at the same time. I feel honoured that my precious baby girl is born on Madiba’s birthday. My baby is on the road to a bright future‚” said Damba.