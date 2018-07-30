WATCH | 047 album launch a packed affair

Hundreds of music lovers packed the Guild Theatre on Friday night for 047’s album launch. The show also featured Vusi Nova, Bekezela, Bongani Radebe and Ntando. Organiser Luzuko Khohli said they were grateful for the support Buffalo City music lovers have shown them with the show sold out the day before.

