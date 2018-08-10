Pageant with a difference filled with joy

A pageant of a different kind was held in Mdantsane on Thursday when 35 elderly women took to the stage in colourful Xhosa attire. The majority of women who took part in the Miss Real View Foundation 2018 show were in their 70s, with only six of the participants in their 40s. Event organiser Bulelani Fowl said the idea was to create a positive and active attitude towards ageing.

