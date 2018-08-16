Stirling hosts 10th vocal celebration
Stirling High School will be hosting its 10th annual vocal celebration on Saturday with successful past pupils, musical theatre guru Kay Mosiane, opera vocalist Litho Nquai and UCT jazz vocalist Robin Castle entertaining audiences. Started by Stirling High School choir teacher Leoni Johl 10 years ago, Stirling’s vocal celebration has grown to become a popular and exciting event on the school calendar.
