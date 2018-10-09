Cyclists ride to support young girls

Three schools to benefit from funds raised during 278.6km odyssey

A group of seven cyclists will embark on a ride with a difference – cycling a gruelling 278,6km from East London to Cradock in two days – all in the name of charity. Joe Jongile, Tanana Mntambo, Makhosi Mntambo, Luvuyo Mali, Xolile Mdolo, Thenjiwe Mbayisa and Katiso Letlaka on Tuesday began the first ever Cradock Cycling Tour which is set to see three schools in the remote town in the Karoo getting a year’s supply of sanitary towels.

