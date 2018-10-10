Mshoza will be stepping away from the spotlight for at least six weeks as she undergoes training to be a traditional healer‚ the star has revealed to TshisaLIVE.

The star‚ who is currently on tour promoting her catchy single Ayina Chorus‚ told TshisaLIVE that after years of fighting the call‚ she has decided to ukudla igobongo for six weeks so that she could understand her call more.

Once she has completed the process of ukudla igobongo and she has sorted out a few outstanding personal issues then she would return to ukuthwasa.