School garden on show
It started out purely as a teaching aid for pupils but, two years later, the Stirling High School garden is gearing itself up to take part in its first ever garden show. Started in 2016 by the school’s Eco Club in the quad area, one of the two overseeing teachers, John Marias, said the main aim of the garden was to teach pupils about different plant types and how to take care of them.
