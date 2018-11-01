Full house for vegan gourmet pop-up

Determined to give East Londoners a gourmet vegan experience, photographer Marlene Neumann, Lime Fusion’s Wendy Raath and vegetarian caterer Elsebe Cronjé, of Sweet Dandelion, are joining forces in an effort to change the perception of veganism. Offering up a hearty three-course meal at their first vegan pop-up dinner on Saturday at Neumann’s photographic centre, the three hope to show patrons how easy, nutritious and satisfying a meal with no animal products can be.

