Remembering Stan Lee: tributes for Marvel legend

Tributes poured in for Stan Lee — the co-creator of iconic superheroes including Spider-Man, The Hulk and the X-Men — following his death on Monday at age 95.

These are some of the ways in which the Marvel Comics legend is being remembered: “We’ve lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy and... to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee #Wolverine” — Hugh Jackman, actor who played Wolverine

“I owe it all to you,,, Rest In Peace Stan...” — Robert Downey Jr, actor who played Iron Man

“There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!!” — Chris Evans, actor who played Captain America

“How many millions of us are indebted to this guy, none more so than me. The father of Marvel has made so many people so incredibly happy. What a life and what a thing to have achieved. Rest in peace Stan.” — Tom Holland, actor who played Spider-Man