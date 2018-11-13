SA National Blood Service teams up with concert promoters to woo young donors

Would you be willing to give your blood to watch Beyoncé‚ Jay-Z‚ Usher‚ Oprah and other celebrity stars who are headed to our shores for the Global Citizen: Mandela 100 concert?

The SA National Blood Service (SANBS) hopes you’re game.

To increase donations‚ it has partnered with Global Citizen to allow young people who donate until November 22 (Thursday next week) to stand a chance of winning tickets to the concert on December 2.

Blood donors stand to win two tickets each‚ flights to Johannesburg‚ accommodation‚ dinner and breakfast the following morning‚ and transfers to and from the concert.

“It is our sincere hope that they will continue to donate once the Mandela 100 campaign is over and truly prove themselves as the generation that saves lives‚” SANBS spokesperson Silungile Mlambo said.

She said there was an overall decline of 4% in donors under the age of 26 this year.

“There has been a 21% increase in collections from people aged 31-40 and the same increase from people aged 25-30. There has been a 10% increase in donations from 41-50 year olds‚” Mlambo said.