It’s all systems go for Buyel’Ekhaya event

Organisers upbeat as annual music festival nears 10th anniversary

As the 10th anniversary of the annual Buyel’Ekhaya Pan African Music Festival draws closer, organisers are preparing to give festival-goers the best Buyel’Ekhaya festival in history at the Buffalo City Stadium on December 16, in celebration of this significant milestone. Starting out in December 2009, attracting a mere 5,000 festival-goers, the popular music event has grown to attract 22,000 music lovers annually over the last few years.

