A vista captured in small frame
Multiple little landscapes fill a section of the Floradale Fine Art Gallery as part of curator and artist Jen Rowland’s Eastern Cape Insight exhibition which opened on Saturday. The exhibition is a celebration of Eastern Cape landscapes, which are vast and seemingly boundless, but Rowland has drawn and painted them in miniature format.
