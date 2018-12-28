Xhosa tradition promoted in music and seminar
Nqadu Great Place near Willowvale was the venue for the second Xhosa Carnival hosted by AmaXhosa King Mpendulo Sigcawu. The annual carnival is aimed at promoting Xhosa tradition and reminds South Africans of the role they need to play to develop themselves for the benefit of SA. The event has two components – the Xhosa Carnival Concert and Xhosa Carnival Seminar – and this year the Xhosa Carnival picnic was added.
