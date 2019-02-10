Creating dream designs

Creativity, hard work, long hours and, above all, a burning passion for her craft – this is what it takes to be the owner and founder of CAN Couture, according to Caileigh Lutge, who started her then small business from home more than six years ago.

Recently wowing the bashers on Season two of popular South African TV series, The Wedding Bashers, one of Lutge’s elegant designs got heads turning as bride Megan Sharrock walked down the isle.

With lace embellishments, a low back and a trailing 2m-long lace embossed train, Megan’s mermaid-cut wedding gown was hand- stitched to perfection, fitting her like a glove, and according to Lutge, when it comes to a wedding dress, or garments of any kind, it’s all about making women feel comfortable and confident.

“If a bride isn’t comfortable, it ruins her whole day. The most important thing for me is that women feel and look beautiful in their clothes or gowns. I love finding the exact right fit and style to complement their figures,” said Lutge, who graduated top of her class with a diploma in fashion design from Nelson Mandela University in 2009.

“Often brides come to me and have a picture of what they want.

“It’s my job to make their vision come alive, but it’s also my job to make sure they are comfortable and confident in their dress and to create something that is flattering for each individual’s body shape.”

While being part of The Wedding Bashers season two winning wedding was a proud moment for Lutge, she said she had no doubt the Sharrocks were the one’s to beat.

“I was definitely overwhelmed and so proud to have played a part in Jason and Megan’s wedding, but I knew they would win once they reached the top five – East London weddings are just the best and they were the most fun-loving and amazing couple,” she said.

“Megan was such a lovely bride to work with and it was a pleasure to make her dress. Placing all the lace motives was my favourite part – it was very intricate and took so many hours but the end result was worth it.”

Hoping to make the world a brighter place, one dress at a time, Lutge prides herself on fresh, fun, and flattering designs.