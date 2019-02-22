Lifestyle

Eagle-eyed boy, 7, snags artefact

Find made by young ‘archinologist’ while swimming near Chefana River

By Madeleine Chaput - 22 February 2019

After careful analysis by the East London Museum, an artefact found by Cole Hubbard, 7, near the Cefani River in Chintsa has, this week, been identified as a pottery sherd believed to be over 370 years old.

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Milk tart rissois
Mmusi Maimane tells President Cyril Ramaphosa he's chickening out of debate
X