Eagle-eyed boy, 7, snags artefact
Find made by young ‘archinologist’ while swimming near Chefana River
After careful analysis by the East London Museum, an artefact found by Cole Hubbard, 7, near the Cefani River in Chintsa has, this week, been identified as a pottery sherd believed to be over 370 years old.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .