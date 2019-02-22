Eagle-eyed boy, 7, snags artefact

Find made by young ‘archinologist’ while swimming near Chefana River

After careful analysis by the East London Museum, an artefact found by Cole Hubbard, 7, near the Cefani River in Chintsa has, this week, been identified as a pottery sherd believed to be over 370 years old.

