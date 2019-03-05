Mdantsane film-maker Qubeka scoops top SA industry awards
Mdantsane-born film-maker Jahmil Qubeka and his team scooped several awards for Sew the Winter to My Skin at the South African Film and Television Awards at Sun City on Saturday.
