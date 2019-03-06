This R176-million Bugatti is the world's most expensive new car

Rocking six tailpipes and a R176.4m pricetag, the Bugatti La Voiture Noire is one of the unexpected stars of this week’s Geneva motor show.

This one-off build, which was hand-built for an unnamed Bugatti enthusiast, is a hyper sports car from the French luxury brand and was kept a secret until its unveiling at Tuesday’s media day at the Swiss show.

It is the world’s most expensive new car, but, being a one-off rarity, it is likely to appreciate in value.

The two-door gran turismo pays homage to the legendary Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic of the late 1930s. Founder Ettore Bugatti’s son Jean developed and drove one of only four Type 57 SC Atlantic coupés produced.

He called his Atlantic “La Voiture Noire” – the black car. This vehicle disappeared without trace before the second World War. Nowadays, it is considered one of the great mysteries in the history of the automobile world and it would be incredibly valuable if found.