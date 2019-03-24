Laduma beats the best
Xhosa-inspired designs are bound to make the world sit up and take note
Collaborating with international homewear giant Ikea on a range of Xhosa design inspired carpets, rugs and cushions means celebrated Eastern Cape designer Laduma Ngxokolo the world will soon see his products in Ikea stores.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.