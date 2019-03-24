Laduma beats the best

Xhosa-inspired designs are bound to make the world sit up and take note

PREMIUM

Collaborating with international homewear giant Ikea on a range of Xhosa design inspired carpets, rugs and cushions means celebrated Eastern Cape designer Laduma Ngxokolo the world will soon see his products in Ikea stores.

