WATCH | These cute little tortoises born in the Cape could save an entire species

The mother is 77, the father is only 33 and they’ve just had four babies.

News of the arrivals emerged on Friday from Oudtshoorn in the Western Cape — and far from raising eyebrows, it caused celebration in the conservation world.

That’s because the new family is made up of radiated tortoises, which are classified as critically endangered — just one step below "extinct in the wild"" on Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (Cites) lists.

Cango Wildlife Ranch said three of the 6cm hatchlings emerged on March 10, and the fourth from another nest two weeks later.