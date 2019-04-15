Mohale meets Somizi’s father's family, gets 'wedding advice'
As they gear up for their wedding day, Mohale and Somizi have taken another big step in their relationship, with Mohale meeting members of Somizi's family.
Somizi and Mohale's family came together for their engagement bash six months ago, but this weekend the pair travelled to meet Somizi's father's family.
Besides the intro, the pair apparently got advice for their traditional wedding.
"Bae meets my father's side of the family for the first time. Traditional wedding advice," Somizi wrote on social media.
The pair got loads of love from fans and followers after the meeting, including from radio personality Criselda Dudumashe.
There were also loads of requests from followers to be the couple's official wedding photographer or videographer.
We wonder where you apply? We'll even hold the programmes, guys!