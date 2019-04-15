Lifestyle

Mohale meets Somizi’s father's family, gets 'wedding advice'

By Kyle Zeeman - 15 April 2019
Somizi and Mohale are getting married soon.
Somizi and Mohale are getting married soon.
Image: Via Somizi's Instagram

As they gear up for their wedding day, Mohale and Somizi have taken another big step in their relationship, with Mohale meeting members of Somizi's family.

Somizi and Mohale's family came together for their engagement bash six months ago, but this weekend the pair travelled to meet Somizi's father's family.

Besides the intro, the pair apparently got advice for their traditional wedding.

View this post on Instagram

Bae and his bae. ?

A post shared by Mohale Tebogo Motaung (@mohale_77) on

"Bae meets my father's side of the family for the first time. Traditional wedding advice," Somizi wrote on social media.

The pair got loads of love from fans and followers after the meeting, including from radio personality Criselda Dudumashe.

There were also loads of requests from followers to be the couple's official wedding photographer or videographer.

We wonder where you apply? We'll even hold the programmes, guys!

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Milk tart rissois
Mmusi Maimane tells President Cyril Ramaphosa he's chickening out of debate
X