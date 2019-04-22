Easter love for cancer patients
Children at Frere Hospital’s oncology ward put the fact that they battle various cancers to the back of their minds and enjoyed a special Easter celebration while they were pampered with toys and showered with love.
Children at Frere Hospital’s oncology ward put the fact that they battle various cancers to the back of their minds and enjoyed a special Easter celebration while they were pampered with toys and showered with love.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .