At 109, Muriel’s still at the crease
Golden girl Muriel Lack turned 109 on Saturday and was surrounded by family and friends to celebrate this impressive milestone.
Golden girl Muriel Lack turned 109 on Saturday and was surrounded by family and friends to celebrate this impressive milestone.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .